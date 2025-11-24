B.RED House / TOOB STUDIO

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. B.Red House is situated within an urban development governed by fixed planning regulations, where the latitude for architectural self-expression is narrowed by the imperative to maintain a unified overall appearance. The extended sameness across successive building masses has, perhaps inevitably, produced a sense of order bordering on monotony—an environment in which individual houses appear to share a common formal vocabulary. Within such a context, the pursuit of self-definition becomes challenging, as each building must sustain its own internal logic while still operating within the predetermined limits of an established urban typology.