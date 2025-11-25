Shilamay House / SferaBlu Architects + Naman Shah Architects

+ 23

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Rahul Patil

Design Team: Shubhi Chawda

Technical Team: Fenny Patel, Devika Solanki

Landscape Architecture: Dipen Kharidia

Project Management: MCMS- Tilak Riswadkar

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Innovative Designs- Rutvik Dave

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd.

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Yogi Engineers

City: Agol

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the warm landscape of Ahmedabad, this home, designed and inhabited by the architect and his famil,y is an intimate experiment in how architecture can be both deeply grounded and joyfully alive. Built with locally sourced stone and finished with traditional lime plaster, the house draws from vernacular wisdom to stay naturally cool through the city's harsh summers. The lime finish lends a soft, breathing quality to the walls as they age gracefully, holding traces of sunlight, shadow, and time. Every stone surface, both inside and out, tells a story through its changing texture as daylight moves across it.