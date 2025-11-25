Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Shilamay House / SferaBlu Architects + Naman Shah Architects

Shilamay House / SferaBlu Architects + Naman Shah Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Agol, India
  • Architects: Naman Shah Architects, SferaBlu Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:VINAY PANJWANI
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duravit, Asian Paints, Beautex, Jaquar, Kesarjan, Neptune House, Neptune Lights, Prato by Greenhouse, TOSHIBA
  • Lead Architects: Naman Shah
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Rahul Patil
  • Design Team: Shubhi Chawda
  • Technical Team: Fenny Patel, Devika Solanki
  • Landscape Architecture: Dipen Kharidia
  • Project Management: MCMS- Tilak Riswadkar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Innovative Designs- Rutvik Dave
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Yogi Engineers
  • City: Agol
  • Country: India
Shilamay House / SferaBlu Architects + Naman Shah Architects
© VINAY PANJWANI

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the warm landscape of Ahmedabad, this home, designed and inhabited by the architect and his famil,y is an intimate experiment in how architecture can be both deeply grounded and joyfully alive. Built with locally sourced stone and finished with traditional lime plaster, the house draws from vernacular wisdom to stay naturally cool through the city's harsh summers. The lime finish lends a soft, breathing quality to the walls as they age gracefully, holding traces of sunlight, shadow, and time. Every stone surface, both inside and out, tells a story through its changing texture as daylight moves across it.

About this office
SferaBlu Architects
Office
Naman Shah Architects
Office

