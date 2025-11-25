Shilamay House / SferaBlu Architects + Naman Shah Architects

-
Architects: Naman Shah Architects, SferaBlu Architects
- Area: 550 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:VINAY PANJWANI
-
Manufacturers: Duravit, Asian Paints, Beautex, Jaquar, Kesarjan, Neptune House, Neptune Lights, Prato by Greenhouse, TOSHIBA
-
Lead Architects: Naman Shah
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Rahul Patil
- Design Team: Shubhi Chawda
- Technical Team: Fenny Patel, Devika Solanki
- Landscape Architecture: Dipen Kharidia
- Project Management: MCMS- Tilak Riswadkar
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Innovative Designs- Rutvik Dave
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd.
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Yogi Engineers
- City: Agol
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Set in the warm landscape of Ahmedabad, this home, designed and inhabited by the architect and his famil,y is an intimate experiment in how architecture can be both deeply grounded and joyfully alive. Built with locally sourced stone and finished with traditional lime plaster, the house draws from vernacular wisdom to stay naturally cool through the city's harsh summers. The lime finish lends a soft, breathing quality to the walls as they age gracefully, holding traces of sunlight, shadow, and time. Every stone surface, both inside and out, tells a story through its changing texture as daylight moves across it.