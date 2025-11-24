Bamboo Theater / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. Cheng Tsung FENG's artistic practice has long been intertwined with endangered traditions, vanishing techniques, and fading cultural memories. Among them, the traditional bamboo theatre — once a vital part of temple festivals and folk celebrations across Taiwan — holds a special resonance. Built entirely with bamboo scaffolding, these temporary performance stages embodied the ingenuity of communities, combining practicality with ritual and festivity.