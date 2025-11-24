Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Bamboo Theater / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Cheng Tsung FENG's artistic practice has long been intertwined with endangered traditions, vanishing techniques, and fading cultural memories. Among them, the traditional bamboo theatre — once a vital part of temple festivals and folk celebrations across Taiwan — holds a special resonance. Built entirely with bamboo scaffolding, these temporary performance stages embodied the ingenuity of communities, combining practicality with ritual and festivity.

