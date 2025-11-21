Pré de l’Enclos 2 Housing Rehabilitation / SOL Architecture & Urbanisme

•
Villiers-le-Bel, France
-
Architects: SOL Architecture & Urbanisme
- Area: 7500 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Clément Guillaume
- Category: Residential Architecture, Refurbishment
- Office Lead Architects: Hélène Reinhard, Anne Maréchal
- Design Team: SOL Architecture & Urbanisme
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Soliha
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: BE Alterea
- General Contractor: GTM
- City: Villiers-le-Bel
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. In France, where the housing crisis meets the urgency of energy transition, rehabilitation has become both a civic act and an architectural challenge. For SOL Architecture & Urbanisme, a Paris-based practice specialising in occupied-site upgrades, the transformation of Pré de l'Enclos 2 in Villiers-le-Bel exemplifies a new way to renew the existing through design, participation, and care.