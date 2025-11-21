Pré de l’Enclos 2 Housing Rehabilitation / SOL Architecture & Urbanisme

+ 11

Category: Residential Architecture, Refurbishment

Office Lead Architects: Hélène Reinhard, Anne Maréchal

Design Team: SOL Architecture & Urbanisme

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Soliha

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: BE Alterea

General Contractor: GTM

City: Villiers-le-Bel

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. In France, where the housing crisis meets the urgency of energy transition, rehabilitation has become both a civic act and an architectural challenge. For SOL Architecture & Urbanisme, a Paris-based practice specialising in occupied-site upgrades, the transformation of Pré de l'Enclos 2 in Villiers-le-Bel exemplifies a new way to renew the existing through design, participation, and care.