House Scheid 120 / NV Arquitetura

-
Architects: NV Arquitetura
- Area: 132 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Lucas Franck / NMLSS
-
Manufacturers: Roca, Acervo Furniture, Altero, Artezan Tapetes, Casazine, Cookstore, Dalmóbile, Docol, Estofare , Hunter Douglas, Juliano Lopes, Killing, MANJABOSCO, Marmoraria Basaltus, Scheid, Stella
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Emília Bagesteiro Riegel, Fernanda Locks, Nivia Vittore
- Project Team: Daiane Muller, Nicole Kunst, Ketlin Sebastiany
- Landscape Desgin: Susana Nedel
- General Construction: Scheid
- Interior Design: NV Arq
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The House Scheid 120 is a contemporary, sustainable, and intelligent residence designed to integrate with the landscape through large glass areas. It is aimed at those who enjoy contact with wood and appreciate high standards, minimalist style, and advanced technology, as well as energy, thermal, and acoustic performance.