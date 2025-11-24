Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. House Scheid 120 / NV Arquitetura

House Scheid 120 / NV Arquitetura

House Scheid 120 / NV Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: NV Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  132
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lucas Franck / NMLSS
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Roca, Acervo Furniture, Altero, Artezan Tapetes, Casazine, Cookstore, Dalmóbile, Docol, Estofare , Hunter Douglas, Juliano Lopes, Killing, MANJABOSCO, Marmoraria Basaltus, Scheid, Stella
House Scheid 120 / NV Arquitetura - Image 7 of 25
© Lucas Franck / NMLSS

Text description provided by the architects. The House Scheid 120 is a contemporary, sustainable, and intelligent residence designed to integrate with the landscape through large glass areas. It is aimed at those who enjoy contact with wood and appreciate high standards, minimalist style, and advanced technology, as well as energy, thermal, and acoustic performance.

Project gallery

NV Arquitetura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House Scheid 120 / NV Arquitetura" [Casa Scheid 120 / NV Arquitetura] 24 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036252/house-scheid-120-nv-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

