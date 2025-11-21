Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Evening Sky Residence / Scott I Edwards Architecture

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
McMinnville, United States
© Andrew Pogue

Text description provided by the architects. The Evening Sky Residence is a vineyard home in the foothills of McMinnville, Oregon. The house is placed in a natural clearing at the vineyard's highest point, sited to overlook the Willamette Valley to the East and the Coastal Mountain Range to the West. The architecture's linearity, contextualized materials, and indoor-outdoor living create a place that is inviting and timeless. Interiors promote a warm minimalism, with elevated finishes and tailored moments responding to the clients' vision. Views from the residence connect those who reside here with their vines and the surrounding landscape, composing a daily life that is deeply intertwined with the working vineyard and Oregon wine country.

Scott I Edwards Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Cite: "Evening Sky Residence / Scott I Edwards Architecture" 21 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036250/evening-sky-residence-scott-i-edwards-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

