Front Place Chiyoda Ichibancho / Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc.

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Tokyo, Japan
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA

Text description provided by the architects. This tenant office building stands just steps from a subway station in the Ichibancho district of Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward—an area near the Imperial Palace (the former Edo Castle), steeped in history and culture. Conventional tenant office buildings generally house multiple companies within a single structure, yet their facades fail to reflect the diversity within. On top of this, they lack a sense of connection with the surrounding community and contribute little to the streetscape or the character of the local neighborhood. This project addresses these problems by creating a building that connects people to the surrounding urban environment while accommodating increasingly diverse work styles and values. To achieve this, two key architectural elements were incorporated: interior spaces defined by projecting bay windows and an open exterior space.

Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc.
Cite: "Front Place Chiyoda Ichibancho / Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc." 23 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036245/front-place-chiyoda-ichibancho-mitsubishi-jisho-design-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

