A Life Where Spaces Connect / Architrip Inc.

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Shota Kuwana, Ryota Hiraoka

City: Date

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. We designed and built a two-story wooden house for a family raising children in Date City, Fukushima Prefecture. During discussions with the clients, their initial wish was to "live in a house with a dirt-floored space." The husband works in agriculture and wanted a place to cook vegetables he grew himself and share meals with his family. They wanted a space outside the house to temporarily store and wash vegetables harvested from their fields. They wanted a place where their young children could play freely and enjoy life. From these key ideas, the house-building journey began with creating a large earthen-floored space that connects the inside and outside, becoming the heart of the family's life.