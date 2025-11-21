Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  A Life Where Spaces Connect / Architrip Inc.

A Life Where Spaces Connect / Architrip Inc.

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Date, Japan
  • Architects: Architrip Inc.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  89
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yoshiki Yokoyama
  • Lead Architects: Shota Kuwana, Ryota Hiraoka
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Shota Kuwana, Ryota Hiraoka
  • City: Date
  • Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. We designed and built a two-story wooden house for a family raising children in Date City, Fukushima Prefecture. During discussions with the clients, their initial wish was to "live in a house with a dirt-floored space." The husband works in agriculture and wanted a place to cook vegetables he grew himself and share meals with his family. They wanted a space outside the house to temporarily store and wash vegetables harvested from their fields. They wanted a place where their young children could play freely and enjoy life. From these key ideas, the house-building journey began with creating a large earthen-floored space that connects the inside and outside, becoming the heart of the family's life.

Architrip Inc.
