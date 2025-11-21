Armoua House / Fabian Tan Architect

More SpecsLess Specs
-
Architects: Fabian Tan Architect
- Area: 7300 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Bricksbegin
-
Lead Architects: Fabian Tan
Text description provided by the architects. Armoua House sits on an end-lot terrace, overlooking a line of treetops and the city beyond. The project carries an unusual narrative: it started as a single newly built three-storey home, and just before completion, the owners acquired the neighbouring unit. The two units were then combined and redesigned as one residence.