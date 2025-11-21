House in Anglesea / MGAO

+ 22

Houses • Anglesea, Australia Architects: MGAO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Jack Lovel

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alspec , Laminex

Category: Houses

Design: Matt Goodman

Documentation: Jonas Balano

Builder: Great Ocean Road Builders

Landscape: CD Landscapes

Structure: Simon Anderson Consultants

City: Anglesea

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. The house at Anglesea has been rebuilt with integrity, keeping the soul of its mid-century origins intact. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom alterations and additions project, the original home was charming but impractical. With poor insulation and awkward add-ons, the best option was to sensitively rebuild, replacing sections with better quality.