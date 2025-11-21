House in Anglesea / MGAO

-
Architects: MGAO
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jack Lovel
-
Manufacturers: Alspec, Laminex
Text description provided by the architects. The house at Anglesea has been rebuilt with integrity, keeping the soul of its mid-century origins intact. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom alterations and additions project, the original home was charming but impractical. With poor insulation and awkward add-ons, the best option was to sensitively rebuild, replacing sections with better quality.