W House II / IDIN Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an extension of the first house, W House I, due to the expansion of usage needs. The owner wanted to move to the new house as their primary residence and turn the first house, W House I, into a guest house. The design challenge arose from the owner's desire for a single-story house where everyone in the family could see each other and engage in activities together throughout the day. At the same time, the owner greatly enjoyed the beautiful mountain view from the rooftop of the original house and wanted to maintain space for their two pet cows, allowing them to walk and graze.