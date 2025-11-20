Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  W House II / IDIN Architects

W House II / IDIN Architects

Houses
Nai Mueang, Thailand
W House II / IDIN Architects
© DOF Sky | Ground

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an extension of the first house, W House I, due to the expansion of usage needs. The owner wanted to move to the new house as their primary residence and turn the first house, W House I, into a guest house. The design challenge arose from the owner's desire for a single-story house where everyone in the family could see each other and engage in activities together throughout the day. At the same time, the owner greatly enjoyed the beautiful mountain view from the rooftop of the original house and wanted to maintain space for their two pet cows, allowing them to walk and graze.

About this office
IDIN Architects
