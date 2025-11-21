Canal Beach Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio

-
Architects: Atelier Bugio
- Area: 3316 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Alexander Bogorodskiy, Leonardo Finotti
Lead Architects: João Favila Menezes
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Project Team: Fernando Amado, Hugo Amaro, Marlene dos Santos, Bruno Oliveira, Pedro Alves, Miguel Moreira
- Landscape Architecture: F|C Arquitectura Paisagista
- General Construction: EDINORTE - Edificações Nortenhas
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BETAR
- Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: CAMPO D’ÁGUA
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: OHMSOR
- City: Aljezur
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The property, located in the Southwest Alentejo and Vicentina Coast Natural Park, features three main areas: a higher ridge area, a plateau area, and an extensive valley oriented northwest, extending all the way to the sea. The intervention stems from a thorough analysis of the territory with the aim of establishing a strong relationship with it, incorporating it without altering it. It is governed by a fundamental premise: to align the experience of the surrounding natural environment with the very experience of staying in the hotel.