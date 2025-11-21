Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Canal Beach Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio

Canal Beach Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio

Save

Canal Beach Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio - Image 2 of 23Canal Beach Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio - Image 3 of 23Canal Beach Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio - Exterior PhotographyCanal Beach Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio - Image 5 of 23Canal Beach Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hospitality Architecture
Aljezur, Portugal
  • Project Team: Fernando Amado, Hugo Amaro, Marlene dos Santos, Bruno Oliveira, Pedro Alves, Miguel Moreira
  • Landscape Architecture: F|C Arquitectura Paisagista
  • General Construction: EDINORTE - Edificações Nortenhas
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BETAR
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: CAMPO D’ÁGUA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: OHMSOR
  • City: Aljezur
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Canal Beach Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio - Image 2 of 23
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Text description provided by the architects. The property, located in the Southwest Alentejo and Vicentina Coast Natural Park, features three main areas: a higher ridge area, a plateau area, and an extensive valley oriented northwest, extending all the way to the sea. The intervention stems from a thorough analysis of the territory with the aim of establishing a strong relationship with it, incorporating it without altering it. It is governed by a fundamental premise: to align the experience of the surrounding natural environment with the very experience of staying in the hotel.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Bugio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitecturePortugal
Cite: "Canal Beach Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio" [Praia do Canal Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio] 21 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036166/canal-beach-nature-resort-atelier-bugio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags