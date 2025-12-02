A Reborn Scenic Field Above Waves / TJAD Original Design Studio

-
Architects: TJAD Original Design Studio
- Area: 7485 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:ZY Architectural Photography, Original Design Studio
-
Lead Architects: Zhang Ming, Zhang Zi, Ding Chun, Chen Kaiyang
- Category: Public Space, Infrastructure, Renovation
- Design Team: Ding Kuo, Wang Xunan, Cai Han, Wu Zhenghao, Lin Yuyang
- Clients: Taizhou Jiaojiang District Social Development Group Co., Ltd.
- Client Representative: Ye Suqin, Zeng Lingguo
- Structural Design Team: Wang Rui, Sang Haigang, Chen Wenhao
- Mep Design Team: Jiao Xueyuan, Guo Changzhao, Yu Chao, Liang Weipeng, Jiang Hui, Zhu Yuanbin, Cao Yang, Yang Jiapeng, Yang Xiu, Cai Rong, Bian Chen, Wei Yanmeng
- City: Taizhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the urban core section, the project is located along the southern bank of the Jiaojiang River, to the west of the Taizhou Bay estuary. It is adjacent to the Jiaojiang Bridge, the Submarine Sightseeing Base, and Hehe Avenue.Jiaojiang's riverfront development coincides with the phase-out of industrial activities on both banks. Brownfield waterfront areas are undergoing comprehensive greening and transformation into livable spaces. Taking advantage of the opportunity to upgrade the seawall, the design transforms existing structures and spaces to foster a symbiotic relationship between public areas and the seawall.The design imbues the previously detached hydraulic infrastructure with multiple functions, integrating it into the city's everyday life.