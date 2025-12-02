A Reborn Scenic Field Above Waves / TJAD Original Design Studio

+ 18

Category: Public Space, Infrastructure, Renovation

Design Team: Ding Kuo, Wang Xunan, Cai Han, Wu Zhenghao, Lin Yuyang

Clients: Taizhou Jiaojiang District Social Development Group Co., Ltd.

Client Representative: Ye Suqin, Zeng Lingguo

Structural Design Team: Wang Rui, Sang Haigang, Chen Wenhao

Mep Design Team: Jiao Xueyuan, Guo Changzhao, Yu Chao, Liang Weipeng, Jiang Hui, Zhu Yuanbin, Cao Yang, Yang Jiapeng, Yang Xiu, Cai Rong, Bian Chen, Wei Yanmeng

City: Taizhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the urban core section, the project is located along the southern bank of the Jiaojiang River, to the west of the Taizhou Bay estuary. It is adjacent to the Jiaojiang Bridge, the Submarine Sightseeing Base, and Hehe Avenue.Jiaojiang's riverfront development coincides with the phase-out of industrial activities on both banks. Brownfield waterfront areas are undergoing comprehensive greening and transformation into livable spaces. Taking advantage of the opportunity to upgrade the seawall, the design transforms existing structures and spaces to foster a symbiotic relationship between public areas and the seawall.The design imbues the previously detached hydraulic infrastructure with multiple functions, integrating it into the city's everyday life.