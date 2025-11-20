Isla Intersections Supportive Housing and Paseo / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

+ 7

Category: Housing

Principal In Charge: Lorcan O'Herlihy

Project Lead: Abel Garcia

Project Team: Ian Dickenson, Yuval Borochov, Huizhen Ng, Kathryn Sonnabend

Project Assist: Santiago Tolosa

Client: Holos Communities

City: Los Angeles

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. In 2018, the City of Los Angeles made available some of its more than 1,700 city-owned parcels to affordable housing developers. Many of these sites are difficult, lying along heavy-traffic corridors or next to freeways. In other instances, the sites are composite parcels that have been left untouched for decades. In LOHA's second collaboration with non-profit developer Holos Communities, this 35,000-square-foot, 54-unit housing project and adjacent paseo repurpose a 19,814-square-foot triangular site, uniting a traffic island and a former railroad right-of-way. Situated near one of the world's busiest freeway interchanges—the meeting of the 110 and 105 freeways—the design makes a challenging location more livable.