Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible

House in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible

Save

House in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible - Image 2 of 27House in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible - Exterior Photography, Wood, ForestHouse in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible - Image 4 of 27House in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible - Image 5 of 27House in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
San Simón el Alto, Mexico
  • Category: Houses
  • Team: Andrés Vasconcelos, María Rubio, Tania Arenillas, Jorge Burgos, Fatima Mattar, Elizabeth Merino, Claudia Retana, Ana Karen Torres
  • Landscape Design: Taller de Paisaje Entorno
  • City: San Simón el Alto
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible - Image 7 of 27
© Fabián Martínez

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a lush forest of San Simón el Alto, just 2.5 hours from Mexico City, this house redefines the concept of a family retreat in nature. On a 10,000 m² plot surrounded by trees reaching 30 meters in height, the project emerges as a reinterpretation of the traditional cabin, designed to disconnect from urban routines and create a deep connection with the natural environment and family.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vasconcelos Arquitectura
Office
Espacio Tangible
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "House in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible" [Casa en El Bosque / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible] 21 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036138/house-in-the-forest-vasconcelos-arquitectura-plus-espacio-tangible> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags