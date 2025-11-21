House in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible

+ 22

Category: Houses

Team: Andrés Vasconcelos, María Rubio, Tania Arenillas, Jorge Burgos, Fatima Mattar, Elizabeth Merino, Claudia Retana, Ana Karen Torres

Landscape Design: Taller de Paisaje Entorno

City: San Simón el Alto

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a lush forest of San Simón el Alto, just 2.5 hours from Mexico City, this house redefines the concept of a family retreat in nature. On a 10,000 m² plot surrounded by trees reaching 30 meters in height, the project emerges as a reinterpretation of the traditional cabin, designed to disconnect from urban routines and create a deep connection with the natural environment and family.