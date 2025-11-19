BCP Tower / Groupe3 Architectes

•
Anfa, Morocco
-
Architects: Groupe3 Architectes
- Area: 24 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Doublespace Photography
- Category: Offices, Office Buildings
- Design Team: Groupe3 Architectes
- City: Anfa
- Country: Morocco
Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of Casablanca Metropolis, the forthcoming Financial City presents itself as a tool for regional influence and a laboratory of architectural renewal. In this ambitious context, we envisioned the project for the new headquarters of BCP Bank to embody both modernity, as a Casablanca tradition, and projection into the twenty-first century, while expressing an institutional image, in service of the bank's mission and values: solidarity, proximity, citizenship, and performance.