BCP Tower / Groupe3 Architectes

+ 9

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of Casablanca Metropolis, the forthcoming Financial City presents itself as a tool for regional influence and a laboratory of architectural renewal. In this ambitious context, we envisioned the project for the new headquarters of BCP Bank to embody both modernity, as a Casablanca tradition, and projection into the twenty-first century, while expressing an institutional image, in service of the bank's mission and values: solidarity, proximity, citizenship, and performance.