House in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura

Ostuni, Italy
Architects: Tela Architettura
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Nicolò Panzeri
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension
- Lead Team: Giovanni Pianigiani
- Design Team: Tela Architettura
- Interior Design: Tela Architettura
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Studio Pomes
- City: Ostuni
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The project completes and reinterprets a residence in the countryside of Ostuni, surrounded by centuries old olive trees and long views toward the Adriatic Sea and the white skyline of the city. When the owners first encountered the site, the house existed only as an unfinished concrete shell abandoned on the slope. Instead of demolishing it, they chose to work with what was already there, using the existing volume as the starting point for a new spatial and material vision.