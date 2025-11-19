House in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura

+ 29

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension

Lead Team: Giovanni Pianigiani

Design Team: Tela Architettura

Interior Design: Tela Architettura

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Studio Pomes

City: Ostuni

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The project completes and reinterprets a residence in the countryside of Ostuni, surrounded by centuries old olive trees and long views toward the Adriatic Sea and the white skyline of the city. When the owners first encountered the site, the house existed only as an unfinished concrete shell abandoned on the slope. Instead of demolishing it, they chose to work with what was already there, using the existing volume as the starting point for a new spatial and material vision.