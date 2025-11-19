Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. House in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura

House in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura

Save

House in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura - Image 2 of 34House in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura - Interior PhotographyHouse in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairHouse in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura - Image 5 of 34House in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension
Ostuni, Italy
  • Lead Team: Giovanni Pianigiani
  • Design Team: Tela Architettura
  • Interior Design: Tela Architettura
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Studio Pomes
  • City: Ostuni
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura - Image 2 of 34
© Nicolò Panzeri

Text description provided by the architects. The project completes and reinterprets a residence in the countryside of Ostuni, surrounded by centuries old olive trees and long views toward the Adriatic Sea and the white skyline of the city. When the owners first encountered the site, the house existed only as an unfinished concrete shell abandoned on the slope. Instead of demolishing it, they chose to work with what was already there, using the existing volume as the starting point for a new spatial and material vision.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tela Architettura
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionItaly

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionItaly
Cite: "House in the Ostuni Countryside / Tela Architettura" 19 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036132/nellagro-di-ostuni-house-tela-architettura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags