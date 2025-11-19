Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  House Z / Benoit Rotteleur Architecte

House Z / Benoit Rotteleur Architecte

Yerres, France
  • Architects: Benoit Rotteleur Architecte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
    Photographs:Antoine Seguin
    Manufacturers:  VMZINC
© Antoine Seguin

Text description provided by the architects. This house was built in the 1980s, following the design codes of the time: a semi-subterranean ground floor housing the garage and boiler room, a raised floor above the garden for the living areas, and an attic converted into bedrooms. In the early 2000s, an extension was built on the garden side to accommodate a large living room, but it quickly showed signs of deterioration. After a decade of legal proceedings, the owners were finally compensated for the damages suffered. They then decided to move on from those difficult years by considering the construction of a new house. However, the architect proposed a different approach: to retain as much of the existing structure as possible and demolish only the damaged sections.

Benoit Rotteleur Architecte
Cite: "House Z / Benoit Rotteleur Architecte" 19 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036130/house-z-benoit-rotteleur-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

