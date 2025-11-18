Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Meomum Zip House / Todot Architects and Partners

Meomum Zip House / Todot Architects and Partners

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Yangpyeong, South Korea
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Jaejun Lee, Keonkyu Shim
  • General Contractor: Choon Architect
  • Landscape Architecture: Garden The Veranda
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Hanbit Safety Technology Group
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Chunil MEC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Delta Structure
  • City: Yangpyeong
  • Country: South Korea
Meomum Zip House / Todot Architects and Partners - Exterior Photography, Arch, Garden, Arcade, Courtyard
© Jinbo Choi

Text description provided by the architects. A request came in for a house on a high piece of land, deep in a forest. The location was a place called Sudaewool in Munho-ri, SeoJong-myeon, consisting of two plots designated as a residential development complex. The clients were a couple who run a mid-sized company, and the house was intended to be a retreat for the couple and their employees. For the couple, it would serve as a weekend home; for the employees, it would function as a "stay"—a place to stop by and rest for a while.

About this office
Todot Architects and Partners
Office

Residential Architecture, Houses, South Korea
"Meomum Zip House / Todot Architects and Partners" 18 Nov 2025.

