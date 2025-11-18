Meomum Zip House / Todot Architects and Partners

•
Yangpyeong, South Korea
-
Architects: Todot Architects and Partners
- Area: 197 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Jinbo Choi
-
Lead Architects: Byoungkyu Cho
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Jaejun Lee, Keonkyu Shim
- General Contractor: Choon Architect
- Landscape Architecture: Garden The Veranda
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Hanbit Safety Technology Group
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Chunil MEC
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Delta Structure
- City: Yangpyeong
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. A request came in for a house on a high piece of land, deep in a forest. The location was a place called Sudaewool in Munho-ri, SeoJong-myeon, consisting of two plots designated as a residential development complex. The clients were a couple who run a mid-sized company, and the house was intended to be a retreat for the couple and their employees. For the couple, it would serve as a weekend home; for the employees, it would function as a "stay"—a place to stop by and rest for a while.