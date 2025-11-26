María Hervás Plaza in the Historic Center of Dénia, Valencian Community / DVCH DeVillarCHacon

•
Dénia, Spain
Architects: DVCH De Villar CHacon Architecture
- Area: 1300 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Hisao Suzuki
Manufacturers: Camosail, Ceramicas La Paloma
Lead Architects: Jose de Villar, Carlos Chacon
- Category: Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Carlos Chacon Perez
- Design Team: ROMA Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MECANISMO
- Landscape Architecture: REFUGIOSCLIMATICOS
- City: Dénia
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. This plaza stands as a 21st-century climate refuge for the city: a living, adaptable space, capable of responding to both people's needs and the surrounding climatic conditions.