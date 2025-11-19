Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
La Seigneurie Funeral Home / ultralocal architectes

Religious Architecture, Burial, Refurbishment
Québec, Canada
  • Design Team: Veronique Barras-Fugere
  • Lead Team: Dominique Gagnon, Alexis Ruelland
  • Technical Team: Benoit Ruelland, Emile Brochu
  • Interior Design: Perron
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BDCO
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Pageau Morel
  • City: Québec
  • Country: Canada
La Seigneurie Funeral Home / ultralocal architectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Paul Dussault

Text description provided by the architects. In late 2020, La Seigneurie Funeral Home approached ultralocal architects to undertake a major renovation and expansion of their building in the Beauport neighborhood of Québec City. The initial request was to double the existing floor area by adding a second level. However, early in the design process, our team proposed a different, more meaningful approach: to expand horizontally rather than vertically.

ultralocal architectes
GlassConcrete

