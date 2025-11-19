La Seigneurie Funeral Home / ultralocal architectes

•
Québec, Canada
-
Architects: ultralocal architectes
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Paul Dussault
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Religious Architecture, Burial, Refurbishment
- Design Team: Veronique Barras-Fugere
- Lead Team: Dominique Gagnon, Alexis Ruelland
- Technical Team: Benoit Ruelland, Emile Brochu
- Interior Design: Perron
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BDCO
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Pageau Morel
- City: Québec
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. In late 2020, La Seigneurie Funeral Home approached ultralocal architects to undertake a major renovation and expansion of their building in the Beauport neighborhood of Québec City. The initial request was to double the existing floor area by adding a second level. However, early in the design process, our team proposed a different, more meaningful approach: to expand horizontally rather than vertically.