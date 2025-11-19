La Seigneurie Funeral Home / ultralocal architectes

+ 37

Category: Religious Architecture, Burial, Refurbishment

Design Team: Veronique Barras-Fugere

Lead Team: Dominique Gagnon, Alexis Ruelland

Technical Team: Benoit Ruelland, Emile Brochu

Interior Design: Perron

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BDCO

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Pageau Morel

City: Québec

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. In late 2020, La Seigneurie Funeral Home approached ultralocal architects to undertake a major renovation and expansion of their building in the Beauport neighborhood of Québec City. The initial request was to double the existing floor area by adding a second level. However, early in the design process, our team proposed a different, more meaningful approach: to expand horizontally rather than vertically.