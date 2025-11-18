Bukhara Heritage District / waiwai

•
Bukhara, Uzbekistan
Architects: waiwai
- Area: 26558 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Deed Studio
- Category: Public Space, Cultural Architecture, Heritage
- Client: Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF)
- Site Area: 37.043 m2
- City: Bukhara
- Country: Uzbekistan
Text description provided by the architects. The revitalization of Bukhara's historical district is a multi-layered initiative that proposes a contemporary urban space within a UNESCO World Heritage Site. waiwai was commissioned to develop a masterplan for the restoration of the central heritage district, which was inaugurated with the first edition of the Bukhara Biennial in September 2025.