Atelier Jeumeu / COV Studio

•
Gangneung, South Korea
-
Architects: COV Studio
- Area: 141 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
-
Lead Architects: Minkoo Cha, Boram Kim, Jongbae Park, Soee Jeon
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Minkoo Cha, Boram Kim
- Technical Team: Jongbae Park
- Design Team: Soee Jeon
- City: Gangneung
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Atelier Jeumeu is a stay project located in Jeumeu Village in Gangneung, whose name means "the village where the sun sets." Conceived as a refuge from the city, the project invites visitors to step away from urban speed and embrace a moment of stillness.