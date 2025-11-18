Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. The Sierra House / Valdezarqs

The Sierra House / Valdezarqs

Save

The Sierra House / Valdezarqs - Image 2 of 20The Sierra House / Valdezarqs - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickThe Sierra House / Valdezarqs - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Balcony, BeamThe Sierra House / Valdezarqs - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodThe Sierra House / Valdezarqs - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico
  • Architects: Valdezarqs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  478
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Raul Hernández
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cemex, Helvex, Interceramic
  • Lead Architects: Jorge Antonio Valdez Z, Jorge Carlos Valdez M
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Jorge Carlos Valdez M, Jorge Antonio Valdez Z
  • Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Yamil Slim
  • City: San Cristóbal de las Casas
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Sierra House / Valdezarqs - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick
© Raul Hernández

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of San Cristóbal de las Casas, in the misty forest of Huitepec, the house emerges from the landscape as another natural element. Its presence implies a convergence with the essence of the site, becoming a symbol and language of protection, a gesture of safeguarding the identity of the place. It is not a foreign object, but a fragment of the mountain, a inhabited sculpture that breathes with the same cadence as the forest. Its shape does not seek to impose itself, but to coexist; following the slope as one draws a dialogue with the earth. It only cements what is necessary, allowing the mountain to maintain its pulse.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Valdezarqs
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "The Sierra House / Valdezarqs" [Casa La Sierra / Valdezarqs] 18 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036069/la-sierra-house-valdezarqs> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags