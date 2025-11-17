Water Cave Sauna / Rabagast Studio

+ 15

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Sauna

Design Team: Rabagast Studio

Country: Norway

Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of a small forest lake at Opaker Gård, a floating sauna rests quietly on the water. The eco-farm wanted to give something back to the local community: a place to gather, to slow down, and to reconnect with nature. The sauna was designed and built by students over two intense weeks, from first sketches to the finished structure.