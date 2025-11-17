Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Water Cave Sauna / Rabagast Studio

Water Cave Sauna / Rabagast Studio

Water Cave Sauna / Rabagast Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest

Hospitality Architecture, Sauna
Norway
Water Cave Sauna / Rabagast Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Peter Elias Hoddevik

Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of a small forest lake at Opaker Gård, a floating sauna rests quietly on the water. The eco-farm wanted to give something back to the local community: a place to gather, to slow down, and to reconnect with nature. The sauna was designed and built by students over two intense weeks, from first sketches to the finished structure.

Rabagast Studio
Wood

Hospitality Architecture, Healthcare Architecture, Wellbeing, Sauna, Norway

Cite: "Water Cave Sauna / Rabagast Studio" 17 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036068/water-cave-sauna-rabagast-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

