PLEATSMAMA Store / COV Studio

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: COV Studio
  Area: 88
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Minkoo Cha, Boram Kim, Jongbae Park, Bomyi Jung
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Lead Team: Minkoo Cha, Boram Kim
  • Technical Team: Jongbae Park
  • Design Team: Bomyi Jung
  • City: Seoul
  • Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. This project presents the spatial design for PLEATSMAMA's second flagship store, a pleated knit bag brand that pursues sustainability through natural circulation and eco-friendly materials. Located within Gwangjang Market, the oldest traditional marketplace in Korea, the design reinterprets the vibrant everyday scenes of the market through a contemporary spatial language under the concept "Meeting neighbors while strolling through the marketplace."By transforming the space from one that is merely seen into one that is experienced, the design embodies the brand's sustainable spirit in a tangible and enduring form.

COV Studio
