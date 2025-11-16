PLEATSMAMA Store / COV Studio

+ 24

Category: Retail Interiors

Lead Team: Minkoo Cha, Boram Kim

Technical Team: Jongbae Park

Design Team: Bomyi Jung

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. This project presents the spatial design for PLEATSMAMA's second flagship store, a pleated knit bag brand that pursues sustainability through natural circulation and eco-friendly materials. Located within Gwangjang Market, the oldest traditional marketplace in Korea, the design reinterprets the vibrant everyday scenes of the market through a contemporary spatial language under the concept "Meeting neighbors while strolling through the marketplace."By transforming the space from one that is merely seen into one that is experienced, the design embodies the brand's sustainable spirit in a tangible and enduring form.