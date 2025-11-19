Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Ecuador
  5. La Bocatoma Housing Modules / Cubbil studio

La Bocatoma Housing Modules / Cubbil studio

Save

La Bocatoma Housing Modules / Cubbil studio - Exterior PhotographyLa Bocatoma Housing Modules / Cubbil studio - Interior Photography, WoodLa Bocatoma Housing Modules / Cubbil studio - Exterior Photography, ForestLa Bocatoma Housing Modules / Cubbil studio - Interior Photography, WoodLa Bocatoma Housing Modules / Cubbil studio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Cabins & Lodges
Quimiag, Ecuador
  • Architects: Cubbil studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés Villota
  • Lead Architects: Yajaira Ruiz Chiriboga, Alexis Torres Rodas
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Design Team: Yajaira Ruiz Chiriboga
  • Technical Team: Alexis Torres Rodas
  • General Construction: Cubbil_studio
  • City: Quimiag
  • Country: Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Bocatoma Housing Modules / Cubbil studio - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Villota

Text description provided by the architects. We are at the foot of the majestic Volcán el Altar, at an altitude of 2,800 meters above sea level, in the Inguisay Sector (the Bocatoma of the Río Blanco). The Zoila Martínez Workers' Association promotes community tourism and environmental responsibility. With new initiatives aimed at finding a balance between modernity and the traditional vernacular architecture of the area, it has created four mountain lodging shelters designed to offer panoramic views of the Andean moors.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cubbil studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesEcuador

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesEcuador
Cite: "La Bocatoma Housing Modules / Cubbil studio" [Módulos Habitacionales La Bocatoma / Cubbil studio] 19 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036063/la-bocatoma-housing-modules-cubbil-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags