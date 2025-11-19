La Bocatoma Housing Modules / Cubbil studio

+ 17

Category: Cabins & Lodges

Design Team: Yajaira Ruiz Chiriboga

Technical Team: Alexis Torres Rodas

General Construction: Cubbil_studio

City: Quimiag

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. We are at the foot of the majestic Volcán el Altar, at an altitude of 2,800 meters above sea level, in the Inguisay Sector (the Bocatoma of the Río Blanco). The Zoila Martínez Workers' Association promotes community tourism and environmental responsibility. With new initiatives aimed at finding a balance between modernity and the traditional vernacular architecture of the area, it has created four mountain lodging shelters designed to offer panoramic views of the Andean moors.