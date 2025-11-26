Cupertino Courtyard House / SHED Architecture & Design

•
Cupertino, United States
-
Architects: SHED Architecture & Design
- Area: 1850 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ethan Gordon
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: SHED Architecture & Design
- General Contractor: Art of Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Todd Perbix
- City: Cupertino
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a flat lot in a quiet residential neighborhood near the Apple headquarters, the site is close to the Cupertino Eichler district but directly adjacent to homes in the Spanish Colonial and Mission styles mandated by zoning regulations. The opportunity was embraced to adapt the shared lineage of these local precedents while adhering to strict style requirements to design a new contemporary dwelling.