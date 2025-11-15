House in the Woods / Tom Lontine Architect

+ 22

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Tom Lontine Architect

City: Deep River

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a sloped, wooded site overlooking the Connecticut River, House in the Woods by Tom Lontine Architect is a 4,400-square-foot residence designed for a pair of hardworking professionals seeking a quiet home to age in place. Low-slung and clad in dark-stained cedar, the house is embedded into the hillside to minimize its visual impact and heighten the sense of immersion in the surrounding forest.