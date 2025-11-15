House in the Woods / Tom Lontine Architect

•
Deep River, United States
-
Architects: Tom Lontine Architect
- Area: 4400 ft²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Studio Nicholas Venezia
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Tom Lontine Architect
- City: Deep River
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Set within a sloped, wooded site overlooking the Connecticut River, House in the Woods by Tom Lontine Architect is a 4,400-square-foot residence designed for a pair of hardworking professionals seeking a quiet home to age in place. Low-slung and clad in dark-stained cedar, the house is embedded into the hillside to minimize its visual impact and heighten the sense of immersion in the surrounding forest.