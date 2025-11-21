Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. Manor Mirage / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Manor Mirage / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Save

Manor Mirage / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior PhotographyManor Mirage / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 3 of 42Manor Mirage / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 4 of 42Manor Mirage / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 5 of 42Manor Mirage / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Renovation
Zhangjiakou, China
  • Design Team: Zhongqi Ren, Mengzhao Xing, Mengyao Li (Intern), Yahan Xu (Intern), Xiaohan Li (Intern)
  • Drawings And Diagrams: Zhongqi Ren, Mengzhao Xing, Yahan Xu (Intern), Jiaxin He (Intern)
  • Landscape Design: L.J. Design Limited
  • Lighting Consultant: Purilighting
  • Client: Zhangbei Desheng Rural Tourism Industry Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Zhangjiakou
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Manor Mirage / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Manor Mirage is located in the wilderness of Huai'an County, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, adjacent to the Zhangbei Grassland. Its design core lies in the lightweight translation and functional regeneration of the abandoned concrete bridge on the site. With "mirage" as a metaphor, the project, on the basis of respecting the site memory and grassland culture, constructs a spatial form with both a sense of disappearance and transience through low-intervention strategies, realizing the dialectical coexistence of architecture and nature, tradition and modernity.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Manor Mirage / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang" 21 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036041/manor-mirage-buzz-buro-ziyu-zhuang> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yumeng Zhu

张北海市 / BUZZ 建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags