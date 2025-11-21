Manor Mirage / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

+ 37

Category: Landscape Architecture, Renovation

Design Team: Zhongqi Ren, Mengzhao Xing, Mengyao Li (Intern), Yahan Xu (Intern), Xiaohan Li (Intern)

Drawings And Diagrams: Zhongqi Ren, Mengzhao Xing, Yahan Xu (Intern), Jiaxin He (Intern)

Landscape Design: L.J. Design Limited

Lighting Consultant: Purilighting

Client: Zhangbei Desheng Rural Tourism Industry Development Co., Ltd.

City: Zhangjiakou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Manor Mirage is located in the wilderness of Huai'an County, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, adjacent to the Zhangbei Grassland. Its design core lies in the lightweight translation and functional regeneration of the abandoned concrete bridge on the site. With "mirage" as a metaphor, the project, on the basis of respecting the site memory and grassland culture, constructs a spatial form with both a sense of disappearance and transience through low-intervention strategies, realizing the dialectical coexistence of architecture and nature, tradition and modernity.