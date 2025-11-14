Tide Bound House / Peter Braithwaite Studio

•
Indian Harbour, Canada
-
Architects: Peter Braithwaite Studio
- Area: 2200 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ema Peter Photography, Peter Braithwaite
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Lucien Landry, Jam Basilio
- Office Lead Architects: Peter Braithwaite, Abby Lawson
- City: Indian Harbour
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean, Tide Bound stands as an exemplification of architectural dexterity amidst nature's formidable forces. Along the coastal landscape of Nova Scotia, two imposing gables rise, embodying conformity between built structure and the wild, untamed beauty of the maritime coast.