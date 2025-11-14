Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Tide Bound House / Peter Braithwaite Studio

Tide Bound House / Peter Braithwaite Studio

Tide Bound House / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Exterior Photography, Coast

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Indian Harbour, Canada
Tide Bound House / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Peter Braithwaite

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean, Tide Bound stands as an exemplification of architectural dexterity amidst nature's formidable forces. Along the coastal landscape of Nova Scotia, two imposing gables rise, embodying conformity between built structure and the wild, untamed beauty of the maritime coast.

About this office
Peter Braithwaite Studio
Wood

Residential Architecture, Houses, Canada

Cite: "Tide Bound House / Peter Braithwaite Studio" 14 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036024/tide-bound-house-peter-braithwaite-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

