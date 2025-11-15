Pencil House / Architecture Studio YEIN

+ 17

Category: Houses

Design Team: Myung Sun Lee

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: EL Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: NARA Structural Engineering

City: Gangneung

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The remodelled building is located in a residential area, one block behind the major road in a commercial area, near Gangneung City Hall and Gangneung Bus Terminal. The project of remodelling was to convert a former office building with a statical atmosphere into a couple's house. With roads formed in a north-south direction, the building is less oriented towards the south than open to the northwest landscape, offering views of Daegwallyeong Pass.