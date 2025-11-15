Pencil House / Architecture Studio YEIN

•
Gangneung, South Korea
-
Architects: Architecture Studio YEIN
- Area: 137 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Joon Hwan, Yoon
-
Manufacturers: AT REHAU AT Edition Windows & Doors, American Standard, INDEX global, LX Z:IN, Material&Design CO., LTD. , VITTZ, didwallpaper
-
Lead Architects: Ye Sun Choi
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Myung Sun Lee
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: EL Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: NARA Structural Engineering
- City: Gangneung
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The remodelled building is located in a residential area, one block behind the major road in a commercial area, near Gangneung City Hall and Gangneung Bus Terminal. The project of remodelling was to convert a former office building with a statical atmosphere into a couple's house. With roads formed in a north-south direction, the building is less oriented towards the south than open to the northwest landscape, offering views of Daegwallyeong Pass.