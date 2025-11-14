Villa Sipat & Sauh / Arkana Architects

-
Architects: Arkana Architects
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Thomas Irsyad
-
Manufacturers: Mulia Glass Block, Tostem, Toto
-
Lead Architects: Gathi Subekti
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Bali, Sipat & Sauh Villa redefines the idea of a rental property by bringing the intimacy and warmth of a private home into a hospitality setting. The client's brief was simple yet challenging: to design a pool villa for rent that feels deeply personal—"homey"—while still making a strong architectural statement. The design began with an exploration of what was missing from most rental villas on the island: the sense of familiarity, softness, and spatial intimacy that makes a house feel lived in rather than staged.