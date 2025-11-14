Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Villa Sipat & Sauh / Arkana Architects

Villa Sipat & Sauh / Arkana Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bali, Indonesia
  • Architects: Arkana Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Thomas Irsyad
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Mulia Glass Block, Tostem, Toto
  • Lead Architects: Gathi Subekti
Villa Sipat & Sauh / Arkana Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Thomas Irsyad

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Bali, Sipat & Sauh Villa redefines the idea of a rental property by bringing the intimacy and warmth of a private home into a hospitality setting. The client's brief was simple yet challenging: to design a pool villa for rent that feels deeply personal—"homey"—while still making a strong architectural statement. The design began with an exploration of what was missing from most rental villas on the island: the sense of familiarity, softness, and spatial intimacy that makes a house feel lived in rather than staged.

About this office
Arkana Architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Villa Sipat & Sauh / Arkana Architects" 14 Nov 2025. ArchDaily.

