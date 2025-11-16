Temple of Darkness Bakhoor Bakhoor Pavilion / Bunga Design Atelier

•
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
-
Architects: Bunga Design Atelier
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Hafiz Sahar
-
Manufacturers: GNIHome Clay Plaster
-
Lead Architects: Mior Aizuddin Fahmi
- Category: Pavilion, Public Architecture, Community
- Lead Team: Mior Aizuddin Fahmi, Hafiz Sahar, Aliqhwan Azraei, Iqram Sazali, Adib Dzulfikry, Zulhilmi Fauzan
- General Contractor: Nature's Creation S/B, Lam Garden S/B
- City: Kuala Lumpur
- Country: Malaysia
Text description provided by the architects. The Temple of Darkness Bakhoor Bakhoor by Bunga Design Atelier is an outdoor experiential installation – a contemporary temple born from smoke, scent, and silence. Inspired by the ritual of burning bakhoor, where fragrant wood releases sacred fumes into the air, the piece reimagines the temple as a space of reflection rather than worship, of darkness rather than light.