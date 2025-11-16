Temple of Darkness Bakhoor Bakhoor Pavilion / Bunga Design Atelier

+ 23

Category: Pavilion, Public Architecture, Community

Lead Team: Mior Aizuddin Fahmi, Hafiz Sahar, Aliqhwan Azraei, Iqram Sazali, Adib Dzulfikry, Zulhilmi Fauzan

General Contractor: Nature's Creation S/B, Lam Garden S/B

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Temple of Darkness Bakhoor Bakhoor by Bunga Design Atelier is an outdoor experiential installation – a contemporary temple born from smoke, scent, and silence. Inspired by the ritual of burning bakhoor, where fragrant wood releases sacred fumes into the air, the piece reimagines the temple as a space of reflection rather than worship, of darkness rather than light.