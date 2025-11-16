Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion, Public Architecture, Community
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: Bunga Design Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hafiz Sahar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GNIHome Clay Plaster
  • Lead Architects: Mior Aizuddin Fahmi
  • Lead Team: Mior Aizuddin Fahmi, Hafiz Sahar, Aliqhwan Azraei, Iqram Sazali, Adib Dzulfikry, Zulhilmi Fauzan
  • General Contractor: Nature's Creation S/B, Lam Garden S/B
  • City: Kuala Lumpur
  • Country: Malaysia
Text description provided by the architects. The Temple of Darkness Bakhoor Bakhoor by Bunga Design Atelier is an outdoor experiential installation – a contemporary temple born from smoke, scent, and silence. Inspired by the ritual of burning bakhoor, where fragrant wood releases sacred fumes into the air, the piece reimagines the temple as a space of reflection rather than worship, of darkness rather than light.

Bunga Design Atelier
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureCommunityMalaysia
Cite: "Temple of Darkness Bakhoor Bakhoor Pavilion / Bunga Design Atelier" 16 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036017/temple-of-darkness-bakhoor-bakhoor-pavilion-bunga-design-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags