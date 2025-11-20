MIEL Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture! Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Category: Pavilion

City: Yungay

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. As the nearby trees age, in no hurry, this scaleless piece will become even smaller. Cornered against a dark forest of Coihues (Nothofagus dombeyi), the concentrated and directionless footprint acquires an axial sense, explicitly asymmetrical, with one high side, perhaps completing an imaginary cube, and with its opposite side with no elevation at all.