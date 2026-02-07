Submit a Project Advertise
Mirador School La Jalquilla / Semillas

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Educational Architecture, Schools
Cajamarca, Peru
  • Architects: Semillas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1259
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eleazar Cuadros
  • Team Lead: Marta Maccaglia, Giulia Perri
  • Design Team: Susanna Olivieri
  • Technical Team: Fiorella Mendoza, Caterina Dadadi
  • Architect In Charge: Marta Maccaglia
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Danilo Equenique
  • Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Ángel Emilio Diaz Acevedo
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Elías Mogollón Escobar
  • Financing: Costa Foundation, Municipalidad Provincial de San Ignacio
  • Developer: Volcafe Speciality Peru (VSP)
  • Generations Architecture And Management: Asociación Semillas para el Desarrollo Sostenible
  • Construction: Municipalidad provincial de San Ignacio
  • City: Cajamarca
  • Country: Peru
Mirador School La Jalquilla / Semillas - Exterior Photography
© Eleazar Cuadros

Roots and Context. The "Mirador School La Jalquilla" project is located in San Ignacio, in the Ceja de Selva region, on the border with Ecuador, in Peru. This region, with an economy centered on coffee cultivation, faces significant challenges due to its isolation and resource scarcity. The project aims to revitalize local knowledge and traditions, integrating the rich biodiversity and Andean and Amazonian cultures into its proposal. It benefits more than 110 primary and secondary students, in addition to providing sports and public infrastructure for the community. The school stands as a comprehensive path that promotes educational development, fostering well-being, and strengthening ties with the natural and cultural environment.

Cite: "Mirador School La Jalquilla / Semillas" [Escuela Mirador, La Jalquilla / Semillas] 07 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035995/mirador-school-la-jalquilla-semillas> ISSN 0719-8884

