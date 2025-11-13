Jericho House / olivia fauvelle architecture

+ 15

Category: Houses, Refurbishment

Design Team: olivia fauvelle architecture

City: Marseille

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Jericho House sits on a long and narrow plot, made up of a succession of 'layers' starting with the front courtyard and 1900s main house, followed by the back garden, and finally an old carriage house leading to an enclosed tiled terrace.