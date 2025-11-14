Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
STACK / Johanjun Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Seoul,, South Korea
  • Architects: Johanjun Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mongsang
  • Lead Architects: Hanjun Jo
STACK / Johanjun Architects - Exterior Photography
© Mongsang

Text description provided by the architects. Seongbuk-dong, located on Seongbuk-ro, still retains traces of old houses scattered throughout the area. In the past, the homes of literati and famous figures were concentrated along the former Seongbukcheon stream. While many of these houses are gone, with only their sites remaining, some are still preserved today. I believe the urban landscape here—moderately filled yet appropriately vacant, maintaining a relaxed, slow pace amidst the hyper-density of central Seoul—is unique.

Cite: "STACK / Johanjun Architects" 14 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035971/stack-johanjun-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

