STACK / Johanjun Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Seongbuk-dong, located on Seongbuk-ro, still retains traces of old houses scattered throughout the area. In the past, the homes of literati and famous figures were concentrated along the former Seongbukcheon stream. While many of these houses are gone, with only their sites remaining, some are still preserved today. I believe the urban landscape here—moderately filled yet appropriately vacant, maintaining a relaxed, slow pace amidst the hyper-density of central Seoul—is unique.