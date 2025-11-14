Reaction Field / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The large-scale public furniture Reaction Field, installed in an urban rooftop garden, is a spatial experiment that explores new pattern formations in public space through a curvilinear structure radiating and branching from its center. The circular canopy at the core functions as a device emphasizing centrality, while the diverging curves extend outward, varying systematically within a controlled set of rules.