Reaction Field / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

-
Architects: Yong Ju Lee Architecture
- Area: 380 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yong Ju Lee Architecture
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Seonwoo Lee, Seongmin Hong, Dachan Oh
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The large-scale public furniture Reaction Field, installed in an urban rooftop garden, is a spatial experiment that explores new pattern formations in public space through a curvilinear structure radiating and branching from its center. The circular canopy at the core functions as a device emphasizing centrality, while the diverging curves extend outward, varying systematically within a controlled set of rules.