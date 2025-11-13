Kokeniwa House / Cell Space Architects

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. The planned site is an established villa district in Karuizawa that has long cherished and maintained its moss gardens. Broadleaf trees like konara and mizunara spread their branches, forming a canopy overhead. Beneath the dappled sunlight, moss layers upon moss have been cultivated through continuous human care—raking fallen leaves and meticulous weeding—weaving a pristine, plush natural carpet.