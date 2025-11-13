Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Kokeniwa House / Cell Space Architects

Kokeniwa House / Cell Space Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Karuizawa, Japan
Kokeniwa House / Cell Space Architects - Image 5 of 21
© kouichi Torimura

Text description provided by the architects. The planned site is an established villa district in Karuizawa that has long cherished and maintained its moss gardens. Broadleaf trees like konara and mizunara spread their branches, forming a canopy overhead. Beneath the dappled sunlight, moss layers upon moss have been cultivated through continuous human care—raking fallen leaves and meticulous weeding—weaving a pristine, plush natural carpet.

Cell Space Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Kokeniwa House / Cell Space Architects" 13 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035958/kokeniwa-house-cell-space-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

