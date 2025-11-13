Fluted Volume / Studio UF+O

+ 32

Category: Store

Principal Designers: Vineet Vora and Prachi Parekh

City: Vijayawada

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. On the high streets of Indian cities, retail showrooms often compete for attention with gleaming chandeliers, advertisement boards, and ornate façades. Fluted Volume, the 7,000 sq. ft. headquarters for a jewellery brand in Vijayawada, takes a radically different stance. Designed by Vineet Vora and Prachi Parekh of Studio Urban Form + Objects, the building asserts itself as a terracotta-hued monolith: at once sculptural, reticent, and quietly authoritative amid the cityscape. Its form emerges from a paradox that lies at the heart of the brief: how to create a building that must be visible to the public, invite footfall, and embody the brand's identity.