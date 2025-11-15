Forest House / RAWI Arquitetura + Design

•
Cotia, Brazil
-
Architects: RAWI Arquitetura + Design
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Rafael Renzo
-
Lead Architect: Raphael Wittmann
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Cotia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Forest House was born from a deep dialogue between architecture and nature, with native trees that reinforce the environmental character. The 350 m² residence was designed to accommodate a family of three siblings and their father, based on a concept that unites affection, comfort, and respect for the original land.