BaleBio / Cave Urban

Architects: Cave Urban
- Area: 84 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Bas Princen
Manufacturers: Rothoblaas, Bamboo Pure, Bhoomi, Indobamboo, Kaltimber, Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed)
Lead Architect: Jed Long
- Project Manager: Bondan Petra
- Documentation: Furqan Muhammadsyah
- Builder: Mustofa
- Concept, Re Built Initiative Lead: Bauhaus Earth
- Design: Cave Urban
- Project Management: Bamboo Village Trust
- Structural Engineering: Atelier One
- Community Engagement: Kota Kita
- Academic Collaboration: Warmadewa University
- Government Engagement: Gamalaw
- Environmental & Sustainability Consultant (Lca): Eco Mantra
- Manufacturing / Laminated Bamboo Fabrication: Indobamboo
- Material Supply – Reclaimed Timber: Kaltimber
- Material Supply – Natural Finishes: Bhoomi
- Material Supply – Bamboo Components: Bamboo Pure
- Material Supply – Hardware Systems: Rothoblaas
- Contractor / On Site Assembly: Cave Urban with Local Craftspeople
- Funder: German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMUKN)
- City: Bali
- Country: Indonesia
The Bale Bio Pavilion reinterprets the Bale Banjar, the open-sided meeting hall that anchors every Balinese village. Raised off the ground and open to the air, the Bale Banjar has long been a space for ceremony, music, and community discussion. At Mertasari Beach in Sanur, Cave Urban translated this familiar form into a lightweight pavilion built from bamboo and recycled materials, merging local typology with regenerative design principles. "We were really interested in the Bale Banjar," says Jed Long, Director at Cave Urban. "It's a space that everyone in Bali recognises, a structure that connects people and community."