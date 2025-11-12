BaleBio / Cave Urban

+ 27

Pavilion, Community • Bali, Indonesia Architects: Cave Urban

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 84 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Bas Princen

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Rothoblaas Bamboo Pure , Bhoomi , Indobamboo , Kaltimber , Unknown (Removed) , Unknown (Removed) Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Jed Long

Category: Pavilion, Community

Project Manager: Bondan Petra

Documentation: Furqan Muhammadsyah

Builder: Mustofa

Concept, Re Built Initiative Lead: Bauhaus Earth

Design: Cave Urban

Project Management: Bamboo Village Trust

Structural Engineering: Atelier One

Community Engagement: Kota Kita

Academic Collaboration: Warmadewa University

Government Engagement: Gamalaw

Environmental & Sustainability Consultant (Lca): Eco Mantra

Manufacturing / Laminated Bamboo Fabrication: Indobamboo

Material Supply – Reclaimed Timber: Kaltimber

Material Supply – Natural Finishes: Bhoomi

Material Supply – Bamboo Components: Bamboo Pure

Material Supply – Hardware Systems: Rothoblaas

Contractor / On Site Assembly: Cave Urban with Local Craftspeople

Funder: German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMUKN)

City: Bali

Country: Indonesia

The Bale Bio Pavilion reinterprets the Bale Banjar, the open-sided meeting hall that anchors every Balinese village. Raised off the ground and open to the air, the Bale Banjar has long been a space for ceremony, music, and community discussion. At Mertasari Beach in Sanur, Cave Urban translated this familiar form into a lightweight pavilion built from bamboo and recycled materials, merging local typology with regenerative design principles. "We were really interested in the Bale Banjar," says Jed Long, Director at Cave Urban. "It's a space that everyone in Bali recognises, a structure that connects people and community."