Reception Pavilion / David Giorgadze Architects

Kvareli, Georgia
Architects: David Giorgadze Architects
- Area: 281 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Grigory Sokolinsky
Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Midea, Villeroy & Boch
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Lead Team: George Giorgadze
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KonStudio
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Darejan Beshkenadze
- City: Kvareli
- Country: Georgia
Text description provided by the architects. The Reception Pavilion is conceived as an imaginary purgatory — a passage from the polluted urban realm into a landscape of ecological clarity. It stands both grounded and imaginary, kinetic: a tectonic circle in motion, where nature enters from every side and the visitor becomes part of it.