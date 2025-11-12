University Catholic Stadium Modernization Project / IDOM

•
Las Condes, Chile
-
Architects: IDOM
- Area: 39592 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Cristóbal Palma
-
Manufacturers: ChileSeating
- Category: Stadiums, Renovation
- Architects Authors: Borja Gómez, César Azcárate
- Collaborating Architects: Agostina Sambataro, Carmen Prada, Clara Guzmán, Diego Rodriguez Segura, Felipe Vergara Galleguillos, Fernando Garrido, Jose Manuel Pando de Prado, Manuel Bouzas Barcala, María Francisca Navarro Valenzuela, Samuel Araneda, Simón Lucas Morgado, Tomás Santiago Pérez.
- Collaborators: Carlos Jose Vial Larraín, Cristian Lange, Francisco Javier Ruiz de Prada, Javier Dávila, Laudis Acosta, Rosaina Ivelisse, Carlos Castañón, Antonio Villanueva, Sergio Arús, Clara Guzman, Julio Fernández, Mario Torices, Felipe Gaona Moreno
- Acoustics: IDOM
- Engineering: WSP
- Project Management: WSP
- Facades: IDOM-MIA
- Independent Architecture Reviewer: ARQUIGESTIÓN
- Independent Structural Reviewer: SPOERER Ingenieros
- City: Las Condes
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. The San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium (currently Claro Arena), inaugurated on September 4, 1988, is located in the Las Condes municipality of Santiago, Chile, on a sloping site towards the city, between the mountains and Manquehue Hill. The original design featured a partially buried configuration, with differentiated access points between the eastern side (Fouilloux) and the western side (Livingstone).