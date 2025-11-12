University Catholic Stadium Modernization Project / IDOM

+ 39

Stadiums, Renovation • Las Condes, Chile Architects: IDOM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 39592 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Cristóbal Palma

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ChileSeating

Category: Stadiums, Renovation

Architects Authors: Borja Gómez, César Azcárate

Collaborating Architects: Agostina Sambataro, Carmen Prada, Clara Guzmán, Diego Rodriguez Segura, Felipe Vergara Galleguillos, Fernando Garrido, Jose Manuel Pando de Prado, Manuel Bouzas Barcala, María Francisca Navarro Valenzuela, Samuel Araneda, Simón Lucas Morgado, Tomás Santiago Pérez.

Collaborators: Carlos Jose Vial Larraín, Cristian Lange, Francisco Javier Ruiz de Prada, Javier Dávila, Laudis Acosta, Rosaina Ivelisse, Carlos Castañón, Antonio Villanueva, Sergio Arús, Clara Guzman, Julio Fernández, Mario Torices, Felipe Gaona Moreno

Acoustics: IDOM

Engineering: WSP

Project Management: WSP

Facades: IDOM-MIA

Independent Architecture Reviewer: ARQUIGESTIÓN

Independent Structural Reviewer: SPOERER Ingenieros

City: Las Condes

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium (currently Claro Arena), inaugurated on September 4, 1988, is located in the Las Condes municipality of Santiago, Chile, on a sloping site towards the city, between the mountains and Manquehue Hill. The original design featured a partially buried configuration, with differentiated access points between the eastern side (Fouilloux) and the western side (Livingstone).