House of Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM

-
Architects: Estúdio AMATAM
- Area: 284 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Garces
-
Text description provided by the architects. Near Aroeira, where the Atlantic breeze tempers the pine forest and low density preserves quietness, this dwelling arises from the clients’ desire for a private, simple, and refined atmosphere — a discreet house that does not impose itself on the act of inhabiting, but instead nurtures it. A retreat from the bustle of city life they once knew, capable of embracing a calmer, slower rhythm. Rooted in an idea shared by the couple, the project takes form as a contemporary reinterpretation of the Mediterranean and Islamic courtyard house: an introverted ensemble of spaces that open inward, articulated through patios that regulate light, air, and temperature, weaving an intrinsic dialogue between interior and exterior — not through rigid boundaries, but through subtle thresholds.