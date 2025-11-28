Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. House of Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM

House of Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM

House of Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM - Interior Photography, ConcreteHouse of Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairHouse of Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodHouse of Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Corroios, Portugal
  • Architects: Estúdio AMATAM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  284
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Garces
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, Geberit, Sika, Grohe, Lunawood, Alunik, CIN, Dekton, Italbox, Muuto, Pluscover, Sanindusa, Secil
House of Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Garces

Text description provided by the architects. Near Aroeira, where the Atlantic breeze tempers the pine forest and low density preserves quietness, this dwelling arises from the clients’ desire for a private, simple, and refined atmosphere — a discreet house that does not impose itself on the act of inhabiting, but instead nurtures it. A retreat from the bustle of city life they once knew, capable of embracing a calmer, slower rhythm. Rooted in an idea shared by the couple, the project takes form as a contemporary reinterpretation of the Mediterranean and Islamic courtyard house: an introverted ensemble of spaces that open inward, articulated through patios that regulate light, air, and temperature, weaving an intrinsic dialogue between interior and exterior — not through rigid boundaries, but through subtle thresholds.

About this office
Estúdio AMATAM
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House of Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM" [Casa da Verdizela / Estúdio AMATAM] 28 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035903/house-of-verdizela-estudio-amatam> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags