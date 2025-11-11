Layered Building / Atelier ITCH

-
Architects: Atelier ITCH
- Area: 98 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Joel Moritz
-
Lead Architects: Jinwook Jung, Yourim Lee
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- Lead Team: Jinwook Jung, Yourim Lee
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. When planning a small building, understanding the land, its surroundings, and the user's needs becomes crucial. On a compact site, the form is often dictated by constraints—lot size, shape, entry points, and stairs. Yet when interpreted creatively, such limitations can yield a distinctive story, the kind that defines the charm of small houses.