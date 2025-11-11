Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Layered Building / Atelier ITCH

Layered Building / Atelier ITCH

Save

Layered Building / Atelier ITCH - Exterior Photography, Wood, BrickLayered Building / Atelier ITCH - Interior Photography, BrickLayered Building / Atelier ITCH - Interior Photography, Wood, StairsLayered Building / Atelier ITCH - Interior Photography, WoodLayered Building / Atelier ITCH - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: Atelier ITCH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  98
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joel Moritz
  • Lead Architects: Jinwook Jung, Yourim Lee
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Layered Building / Atelier ITCH - Exterior Photography
© Joel Moritz

Text description provided by the architects. When planning a small building, understanding the land, its surroundings, and the user's needs becomes crucial. On a compact site, the form is often dictated by constraints—lot size, shape, entry points, and stairs. Yet when interpreted creatively, such limitations can yield a distinctive story, the kind that defines the charm of small houses.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier ITCH
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Layered Building / Atelier ITCH" 11 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035892/layered-building-atelier-itch> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags