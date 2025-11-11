Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. North Freo House / Robeson Architects

North Freo House / Robeson Architects

Save

North Freo House / Robeson Architects - Image 2 of 27North Freo House / Robeson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodNorth Freo House / Robeson Architects - Interior PhotographyNorth Freo House / Robeson Architects - Image 5 of 27North Freo House / Robeson Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
North Fremantle, Australia
  • Architects: Robeson Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  313
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dion Robeson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artedomus, Barestone, DGA, Eco Outdoor, Heka Hoods, Woodpecker
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
North Freo House / Robeson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Dion Robeson

Text description provided by the architects. Choosing to remain in this coveted pocket of North Fremantle, our clients sought to expand rather than relocate – a challenge made intricate owing to the site's strict heritage controls. The brief called for additional floor space, including a new master bedroom suite and a versatile space to serve as either a study or second living area. Drawing on the client's distinct Mediterranean sensibility, our role was to translate this relaxed approach to contemporary living with the home's existing heritage character.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Robeson Architects
Office

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "North Freo House / Robeson Architects" 11 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035879/north-freo-house-robeson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags