North Freo House / Robeson Architects

Houses • North Fremantle, Australia Architects: Robeson Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 313 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Dion Robeson

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artedomus , Barestone , DGA , Eco Outdoor , Heka Hoods , Woodpecker

Category: Houses

Architects: Simone Robeson, Lauren Benson

Structural Engineer: WA Structural

Energy Consultant: The Study

Contractor: Red Cloud Building Co

City: North Fremantle

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Choosing to remain in this coveted pocket of North Fremantle, our clients sought to expand rather than relocate – a challenge made intricate owing to the site's strict heritage controls. The brief called for additional floor space, including a new master bedroom suite and a versatile space to serve as either a study or second living area. Drawing on the client's distinct Mediterranean sensibility, our role was to translate this relaxed approach to contemporary living with the home's existing heritage character.