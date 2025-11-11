North Freo House / Robeson Architects

-
Architects: Robeson Architects
- Area: 313 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Dion Robeson
-
Manufacturers: Artedomus, Barestone, DGA, Eco Outdoor, Heka Hoods, Woodpecker
Text description provided by the architects. Choosing to remain in this coveted pocket of North Fremantle, our clients sought to expand rather than relocate – a challenge made intricate owing to the site's strict heritage controls. The brief called for additional floor space, including a new master bedroom suite and a versatile space to serve as either a study or second living area. Drawing on the client's distinct Mediterranean sensibility, our role was to translate this relaxed approach to contemporary living with the home's existing heritage character.