The Grand Canopy / MLA+

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Xialang Village, and the village lives up to its name – the Lanshi River meanders down from the folds of Luofu Mountain, flowing past the site and stirring up layers of waves. Our first site visit took place at the end of the Spring Festival, but winter is not the "wave season" for Xialang. Both the water volume in the dry season and the number of visitors in the off-season seemed to still be rousing from their winter slumber. From snippets of conversations with local residents, we learned that unlike the loneliness we saw before, every summer, thousands of tourists flood here to wade in the stream and escape the heat – Xialang Village truly "lives off the waves".