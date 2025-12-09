Clouhaus Hotel / RooMoo Design Studio

+ 40

Category: Hotels

Design Team Members: Jeff Chen

Clients: Chongqing Xunya Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

Customized Furniture: Yizhu Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Wood Products Specialist: Chongqing Nanchuan District Dingteng Wood Processing Factory

City: Chongqing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Cloudhaus Hotel is located 1,200 meters above sea level on the northern slope of Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District, Chongqing, China. Originally built as a sales office for a resort development, the five-level concrete structure has been sustainably transformed into a 24-room boutique hotel that reflects the mountain's natural character and local craftsmanship.