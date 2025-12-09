Clouhaus Hotel / RooMoo Design Studio

-
Architects: RooMoo Design Studio
- Area: 1915 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Wen Studio
-
Lead Architects: Ray Zhang, Marine Bois, Tao Zhang
-
-
-
-
Text description provided by the architects. Cloudhaus Hotel is located 1,200 meters above sea level on the northern slope of Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District, Chongqing, China. Originally built as a sales office for a resort development, the five-level concrete structure has been sustainably transformed into a 24-room boutique hotel that reflects the mountain's natural character and local craftsmanship.