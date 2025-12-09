Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Clouhaus Hotel / RooMoo Design Studio

Clouhaus Hotel / RooMoo Design Studio

Clouhaus Hotel / RooMoo Design Studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Chongqing, China
  • Category: Hotels
  • Design Team Members: Jeff Chen
  • Clients: Chongqing Xunya Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • Customized Furniture: Yizhu Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Wood Products Specialist: Chongqing Nanchuan District Dingteng Wood Processing Factory
  • City: Chongqing
  • Country: China
Clouhaus Hotel / RooMoo Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Cloudhaus Hotel is located 1,200 meters above sea level on the northern slope of Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District, Chongqing, China. Originally built as a sales office for a resort development, the five-level concrete structure has been sustainably transformed into a 24-room boutique hotel that reflects the mountain's natural character and local craftsmanship.

RooMoo Design Studio
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsChina

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Clouhaus Hotel / RooMoo Design Studio" 09 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035841/clouhaus-hotel-roomoo-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

© Wen Studio

重庆云叠室庐精品酒店 / 如莫空间设计

